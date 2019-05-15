By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Lincolnshire Rolls 360G

Tesco 6 Lincolnshire Rolls 360G
£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

One sausage roll
  • Energy808kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ / 323kcal

Product Description

  • Sage and thyme pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry and topped with parsley.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Sage, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Thyme, Black Pepper, Mace, Dried Skimmed Milk, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 15 - 18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (60g)
Energy1347kJ / 323kcal808kJ / 194kcal
Fat20.4g12.2g
Saturates8.6g5.2g
Carbohydrate25.6g15.4g
Sugars1.6g0.9g
Fibre2.1g1.2g
Protein8.3g5.0g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

More filling needed

3 stars

Good quality as always with Tesco but with the topping etc to much pastry and not enough meat, I will be going back to their ordinary ones

