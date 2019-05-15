Tesco 6 Lincolnshire Rolls 360G

More filling needed
Good quality as always with Tesco but with the topping etc to much pastry and not enough meat, I will be going back to their ordinary ones
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ / 323kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Sage, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Thyme, Black Pepper, Mace, Dried Skimmed Milk, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 15 - 18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sausage roll (60g)
|Energy
|1347kJ / 323kcal
|808kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|8.3g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
