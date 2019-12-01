Tesco Finest Hazelnut Yogurt 150G

Nuts about this yogurt!
I love these. They are, in my opinion, the most delicious yogurt available.
Yummy
Tried this while on offer for first time. Yummy
too rich, bring back the smaller hazelnut yoghurt
too rich, bring back the smaller hazelnut yoghurt and Tesco packet of 6 mixed fruit yogurts
we loved the "old" finest hazelnut yogurts. produc
we loved the "old" finest hazelnut yogurts. product has changed and is now too sweet (and in a plastic pot rather than cardboard based). Shame
Like water for chocolate
Nothing Finest or West Country about this Yoghurt any more. Up until last week it had whipped cream in it. Now its got cornflour instead- was luxurious and delicious, now bland and insipid. Won't be buying any of the west country Yoghurt range again.