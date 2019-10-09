Creamfields Raspberry Cranberry Blackberry Yogurt 450G

Horrible
Revolting. Thin and runny. Never again.
Great yoghurt. A full cup is enough for two days o
Great yoghurt. A full cup is enough for two days of breakfast.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 64kcal
INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Raspberry (2%), Blueberry (2%), Cranberry (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (112g)
|Energy
|269kJ / 64kcal
|301kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|8.8g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.4g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019