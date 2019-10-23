By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Strawberry Low Fat Yogurt 450G

1(1)Write a review
Creamfields Strawberry Low Fat Yogurt 450G
£ 0.85
£0.19/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 267kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Stabilised, sweetened low fat yogurt blended with strawberry compote.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Purée (4%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (4%), Strawberry (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (112g)
Energy267kJ / 63kcal299kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.9g1.0g
Saturates0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate11.1g12.4g
Sugars9.9g11.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.6g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible.

1 stars

Horrible and tasteless!

Usually bought next

Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G

£ 0.73
£0.12/100g

Creamfields Raspberry Cranberry Blackberry Yogurt 450G

£ 0.85
£0.19/100g

Creamfields Tropical Low Fat Yogurt 450G

£ 0.85
£0.19/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here