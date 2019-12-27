By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each pot (150g)
  • Energy874kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars22.5g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt blended with lemon curd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Lemon Curd (18%) [Sugar, Egg, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Rice Starch, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy583kJ / 139kcal874kJ / 208kcal
Fat6.1g9.2g
Saturates4.1g6.2g
Carbohydrate16.9g25.4g
Sugars15.0g22.5g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein4.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is delicious, lovely and smooth.

5 stars

This is delicious, lovely and smooth.

So glad this has finally come back, I really misse

5 stars

So glad this has finally come back, I really missed it when you "removed" it ages ago.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest Pina Colada Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Hazelnut Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here