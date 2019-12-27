Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G

This is delicious, lovely and smooth.
So glad this has finally come back, I really misse
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 139kcal
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Lemon Curd (18%) [Sugar, Egg, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Rice Starch, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (150g)
|Energy
|583kJ / 139kcal
|874kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|15.0g
|22.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|4.1g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
