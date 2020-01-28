By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G

1.5(33)Write a review
Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g
Each pot (150g)
  • Energy742kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars16.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 495kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt blended with a fudge sauce.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Fudge Sauce (18%) [Water, Sugar, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Rice Starch, Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Lactic Acid, Salt], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy495kJ / 118kcal742kJ / 177kcal
Fat5.7g8.6g
Saturates3.9g5.9g
Carbohydrate12.8g19.2g
Sugars11.2g16.8g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein3.9g5.9g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

33 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Another Inexplicable Product Downgrade

1 stars

Pretty much as everyone else has said. Gone from a really tasty yoghurt, to something that is not even up to the standard of a cheap yoghurt. Tescos are doing this more and more across their range - pointlessly messing with recipes, to produce something much inferior. It seems they pay no heed even now that there is customer feedback available on the site. Surely if they had a few dozen independent product testers - they could use them to try out any proposed change. If they did, then pretty sure those results would mirror those here. They might be wanting to cut corners and save money on production costs, HOWEVER it's a false economy as they ultimately are losing custom either to other brands, or even other supermarkets. Time to start taking your customers more seriously - not for granted Tescos ! Pete

fudge...WHERE??!

1 stars

Tastes just like normal yogurt but somehow worse, not a trace of fudge to be found!

TERRIBLE change in recipe

1 stars

Used to be my favourite yoghurt and worth the price. Since the change in recipe there is nothing "finest" about this at all. The yoghurt itself is less creamy and the fudge pieces have been removed (despite the packaging still depicting yoghurt with pieces of fudge). Definitely not my favourite any more!

WHY CONSTANTLY CHANGE PRODUCTS FOR THE WORSE??

1 stars

Something else ruined by the Tesco product testers.

No fudge!!!!

3 stars

I’m disappointed that they have taken out the fudge pieces they were lovely before they did that

Ordinary yoghurt, poor value

1 stars

Very disappointed as I thought I was buying the yoghurt with fudge pieces in it. Will not buy this again. The product has gone from luxurious to ordinary !

It's changed, not as nice,won't be buying it again

1 stars

It's changed, not as nice,won't be buying it again.

disappointing

1 stars

not a patch on your old style finest nobody in my house will eat the new stuff ,none of it and we have tried all of them ,Disappointed bought the others for over 10 years

Chemical-tasting nastiness - change it back!

1 stars

This used to be my absolute favourite but then they changed the recipe without warning! No more taste of the double cream, no more yummy fudge pieces. Just a really nasty chemical taste, ugh! It's totally disgusting now, I couldn't even make myself finish the pot - it had to go straight in the bin.

gutted

1 stars

not the same without the toffee pieces

