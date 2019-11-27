Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G

AWFUL!
Really awful, the yogurt tastes sour and the cherry tastes tasteless!
conning shoppers again
changed recipe/presentation to disguise they cut back on fruit content as when mixed is far paler than previously with a horrible sour plain yoghurt layered over the fruit. won't be buying again
Lovely!
These new style yogurts are really lovely. Better than the old ones because they are not so sweet and sticky. Healthier tasting, delicious.
NOT A GOOD BUY
Do not like the new ones - nowhere near as good as ones they replaced. The old style ones had cherries and cherry juice mixed with the yogurt but the new ones have some mush at the bottom. Won't be buying them again.
Not as good as the previous Finest Black Cherry and more expensive.
Disappointing change of recipe. will no longer be buying this.
The original was much nicer, don't like the gloopy syrup at the bottom. The other had nice chewy pieces of cherry all through it.
nice creamy yoghurt pot not tall enough
Good quality and tasty the pot needs to be taller if you like to mix the two parts
Awful
Awful. All the Finest Yogurts have been changed. Instead of a great tasting yogurt with real fruit you now get a load of tasteless yogurt with a small portion of overly sweet compote at the bottom. Wont be buying any from this range again.
try another yogurt.
We loved the original but this new one is awful, will not be buying this again.