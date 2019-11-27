By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G

2(10)Write a review
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g
Each pot (150g)
  • Energy673kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with a layer of black cherry compote.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Yogurt (Milk), Black Cherry Compote (16%) [Black Cherry, Sugar, Cherry Puree Concentrate, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy449kJ / 107kcal673kJ / 161kcal
Fat5.0g7.5g
Saturates3.4g5.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g17.1g
Sugars9.8g14.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein4.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

AWFUL!

1 stars

Really awful, the yogurt tastes sour and the cherry tastes tasteless!

conning shoppers again

1 stars

changed recipe/presentation to disguise they cut back on fruit content as when mixed is far paler than previously with a horrible sour plain yoghurt layered over the fruit. won't be buying again

Lovely!

5 stars

These new style yogurts are really lovely. Better than the old ones because they are not so sweet and sticky. Healthier tasting, delicious.

NOT A GOOD BUY

1 stars

Do not like the new ones - nowhere near as good as ones they replaced. The old style ones had cherries and cherry juice mixed with the yogurt but the new ones have some mush at the bottom. Won't be buying them again.

Not as good as the previous Finest Black Cherry an

3 stars

Not as good as the previous Finest Black Cherry and more expensive.

Disappointing change of recipe. will no longer be

2 stars

Disappointing change of recipe. will no longer be buying this.

The original was much nicer, don't like the gloopy

2 stars

The original was much nicer, don't like the gloopy syrup at the bottom. The other had nice chewy pieces of cherry all through it.

nice creamy yoghurt pot not tall enough

4 stars

Good quality and tasty the pot needs to be taller if you like to mix the two parts

Awful

1 stars

Awful. All the Finest Yogurts have been changed. Instead of a great tasting yogurt with real fruit you now get a load of tasteless yogurt with a small portion of overly sweet compote at the bottom. Wont be buying any from this range again.

try another yogurt.

1 stars

We loved the original but this new one is awful, will not be buying this again.

