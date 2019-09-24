Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

Horrible
Is this the replacement for the normal finest yogurt as my partner very disappointed and will never eat one again.. the old yogurt had big bits of fruit and pips,this one he said is just plain yoghurt and jam....very disappointed.
Bad change
This should not be classed as "Tesco Finest" any more. The original was superb, rich and creamy in a paper container that could be recycled. This version is in a single use plastic container and also tastes like plastic!! By all means have products that are low in fat and sugar, but please do NOT imply they are the best quality Tesco can produce. This review applies to the fudge yoghurt as well.
Disappointed, a change for the worse.
Well Tesco appear to have changed the recipe and packaging recently as this is nothing like the old Finest raspberry yogurt which had a lovely colour and a full rich sharp flavour. The new version sadly lacks both and now has to be mixed up with a spoon which can be messy when you are sat at your desk in suit....