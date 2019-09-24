By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

1(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g
Each pot (150g)
  • Energy683kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 456kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with a layer of raspberry compote.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry Compote (16%) [Raspberry, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Flavouring, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy456kJ / 109kcal683kJ / 163kcal
Fat5.1g7.7g
Saturates3.5g5.3g
Carbohydrate11.7g17.6g
Sugars9.8g14.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein4.0g6.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

Is this the replacement for the normal finest yogurt as my partner very disappointed and will never eat one again.. the old yogurt had big bits of fruit and pips,this one he said is just plain yoghurt and jam....very disappointed.

Bad change

1 stars

This should not be classed as "Tesco Finest" any more. The original was superb, rich and creamy in a paper container that could be recycled. This version is in a single use plastic container and also tastes like plastic!! By all means have products that are low in fat and sugar, but please do NOT imply they are the best quality Tesco can produce. This review applies to the fudge yoghurt as well.

Disappointed, a change for the worse.

1 stars

Well Tesco appear to have changed the recipe and packaging recently as this is nothing like the old Finest raspberry yogurt which had a lovely colour and a full rich sharp flavour. The new version sadly lacks both and now has to be mixed up with a spoon which can be messy when you are sat at your desk in suit....

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Tesco Finest Rhubarb Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G

£ 0.60
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here