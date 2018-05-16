By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Strawberry Yogurt 150G

Tesco Finest Strawberry Yogurt 150G
£ 0.60
£0.40/100g
Each pot (150g)
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 433kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with a layer of strawberry compote.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry Compote (16%) [Strawberry, Strawberry Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy433kJ / 103kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat5.0g7.5g
Saturates3.4g5.1g
Carbohydrate10.7g16.1g
Sugars8.8g13.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein3.9g5.9g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

