Yeo Valley Kefir Yogurt Mango & Passion Fruit 350G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fermented Mango and Passion Fruit Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures
  • design: Big Fish®
  • No idea about kefir? This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).
  • Organic
  • It's spoonable!
  • 14 strains of live cultures
  • Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G
Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures, Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Mango Purée (3.6%), Organic Passion Fruit Juice (1.5%), Organic Maize Starch, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 341kJ/81kcal
Fat 2.0g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 9.7g
Protein4.0g
Salt 0.11g
Calcium 164mg/20% NRV
Phosphorus 115mg/16% NRV
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious yogurt, I will be buying it again

5 stars

