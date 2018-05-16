Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce & Garlic 250Ml

Product Description
- Teriyaki Sauce with Roasted Garlic
- Teriyaki is a popular Japanese cooking technique in which food is grilled with a soy sauce based glaze. You can create meat and poultry dishes with the delicious taste of Teriyaki and a hint of garlic. Try it with grilled fish and salads too!
- A Japanese speciality
- Based on naturally brewed soy sauce
- Quick & easy
- Stir-fry
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Water, Sugar, Wine (contains Sulphur Dioxide), Roasted Garlic Powder (3.8%) (Garlic, Sunflower Oil), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Minced Garlic (1.4%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep in the refrigerator after opening and consume within 3 months.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
- The Netherlands.
Distributor address
- Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
- Theodorstrasse 293,
- 40472 Düsseldorf,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.kikkoman.eu
- www.kikkoman.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|635 kJ/
|-
|150 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|sugars
|23 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|Salt
|7.3 g
|of which
|-
