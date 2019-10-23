Whitby Seafoods Breaded Scampi Bites 190G

Awlful! I agree with other comment tastes of noth
Awlful! I agree with other comment tastes of nothing.
not worth the money
if you love scampi as I do DO NOT wast money on this .its rubbish
Awful
Not actually scampi (crustaceans) made of mushed up cod, doesn't taste of anything. Definitely won't be buying again
Don’t bother - hunt the goujons.
Awful. I had become a fan of Whitby goujons but they disappeared from the shelves and the scampi bites appeared. Truly bad. Also, interestingly, the pack says 190g e but mine weighed only 110g. Maybe the e means 35% underestimate allowed.