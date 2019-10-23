By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitby Seafoods Breaded Scampi Bites 190G

1(4)Write a review
Whitby Seafoods Breaded Scampi Bites 190G
£ 1.00
£5.27/kg
Per 100g of oven-baked scampi bites
  • Energy942kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.93g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ/225kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of succulent cod and scampi in a crisp, golden crumb.
  • These cod and scampi bites are guaranteed to be a family favourite. A succulent combination of cod caught from the deep chilly waters of the North Atlantic and our flagship scampi, coated in a crisp, golden crumb. Pop them in the oven for a bloomin' special dinner.
  • We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
  • Welcome to Whitby
  • Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
  • We pride ourselves on doing things honestly and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafoods - lovers every day.
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Succulent cod & scampi in a crisp, golden crumb
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Minced Cod (Fish) (30%) Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Scampi (Crustaceans) (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: E450, E451, E452

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs and Milk

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook from frozen.
The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our scampi bites are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.

Deep Fry
Instructions: 4 mins
Remove all packaging and place the scampi bites into hot oil (180°C). Cook from frozen for 4 minutes until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper before serving. Scoff before someone else does.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18 mins
Preheat oven to 220°C / 200°C fan / gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the scampi bites on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone and shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

Name and address

  • Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
  • Fairfield Way,
  • Whitby,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO22 4PU.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g of oven-baked scampi bites)
Energy 942kJ/225kcal
Fat 9.7g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 24.0g
of which sugars 1.1g
Fibre 1.4g
Protein 9.7g
Salt 0.93g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone and shell, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awlful! I agree with other comment tastes of noth

1 stars

Awlful! I agree with other comment tastes of nothing.

not worth the money

1 stars

if you love scampi as I do DO NOT wast money on this .its rubbish

Awful

1 stars

Not actually scampi (crustaceans) made of mushed up cod, doesn't taste of anything. Definitely won't be buying again

Don’t bother - hunt the goujons.

1 stars

Awful. I had become a fan of Whitby goujons but they disappeared from the shelves and the scampi bites appeared. Truly bad. Also, interestingly, the pack says 190g e but mine weighed only 110g. Maybe the e means 35% underestimate allowed.

