Whitby Seafoods Breaded Scampi Bites 190G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook from frozen.

The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our scampi bites are piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.



Deep Fry

Instructions: 4 mins

Remove all packaging and place the scampi bites into hot oil (180°C). Cook from frozen for 4 minutes until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper before serving. Scoff before someone else does.



Oven cook

Instructions: 18 mins

Preheat oven to 220°C / 200°C fan / gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the scampi bites on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.

