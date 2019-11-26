Tesco Finest Free From Millionaire Slices 4 Pack

- Energy1051kJ 251kcal13%
- Fat13.1g19%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars19.7g22%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190kJ / 523kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free millionaire slices with Belgian milk chocolate.
- with Belgian milk chocolate A gluten free shortbread base with a caramel filling, topped with Belgian milk chocolate and drizzled with Belgian white chocolate.
- with Belgian milk chocolate
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel (42%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Water, Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Belgian Milk Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Light Brown Sugar.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
4 x Millionaire Shortbread Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (48g)
|Energy
|2190kJ / 523kcal
|1051kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|15.9g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|31.9g
|Sugars
|41.0g
|19.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
