Tesco Finest Free From Millionaire Slices 4 Pack

Tesco Finest Free From Millionaire Slices 4 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.63/each
One slice
  • Energy1051kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190kJ / 523kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free millionaire slices with Belgian milk chocolate.
  • with Belgian milk chocolate A gluten free shortbread base with a caramel filling, topped with Belgian milk chocolate and drizzled with Belgian white chocolate.
  • with Belgian milk chocolate
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Caramel (42%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Water, Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Belgian Milk Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Light Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

4 x Millionaire Shortbread Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (48g)
Energy2190kJ / 523kcal1051kJ / 251kcal
Fat27.4g13.1g
Saturates15.9g7.6g
Carbohydrate66.5g31.9g
Sugars41.0g19.7g
Fibre0.9g0.4g
Protein2.3g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

