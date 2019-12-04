By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Cheese Plain Full Fat 200G

Tesco Soft Cheese Plain Full Fat 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy353kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1175kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese.
  • Smooth & Versatile
  • Blended for a creamy cheese to spread on toast and bagels
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Approx 6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1175kJ / 285kcal353kJ / 85kcal
Fat27.4g8.2g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.2g
Sugars3.1g0.9g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein4.7g1.4g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

