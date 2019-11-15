Tesco Both Together Bread 800G

Great bread
This is great tasting bread, love it toasted and nice for sandwiches as unlike some breads doesn't have that sweet tase, better than more expensive brands,
No dairy or soya!
Great to see another tesco bread without soya in it. For those with allergies to soya and milk this is brilliant and tastes good too!
Goes Mouldy before stale.
It goes mouldy either right on the date or just 1 day after. Doesn't even go stale first .... slices still soft but mouldy!!
Not too sweet.
Yes, we like this. It isn't as sweet as the other 50/50s. Brill price too.
Brilliant
Very nice tasting bread and very reasonable price
best 50/50 bread weve ever had an its now only one we will eat