By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Both Together Bread 800G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Both Together Bread 800G
£ 0.59
£0.07/100g
One slice
  • Energy394kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • White and wholemeal medium sliced bread.
  • Medium sliced Made with a blend of half white flour and half wholegrain flour and baked for softness
  • Medium sliced Made with a blend of half white flour and half wholegrain flour and baked for softness
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Spirit Vinegar, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (40g)
Energy985kJ / 233kcal394kJ / 93kcal
Fat1.7g0.7g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate42.1g16.8g
Sugars2.8g1.1g
Fibre4.9g2.0g
Protein9.9g3.9g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great bread

5 stars

This is great tasting bread, love it toasted and nice for sandwiches as unlike some breads doesn't have that sweet tase, better than more expensive brands,

No dairy or soya!

5 stars

Great to see another tesco bread without soya in it. For those with allergies to soya and milk this is brilliant and tastes good too!

Goes Mouldy before stale.

2 stars

It goes mouldy either right on the date or just 1 day after. Doesn't even go stale first .... slices still soft but mouldy!!

Not too sweet.

4 stars

Yes, we like this. It isn't as sweet as the other 50/50s. Brill price too.

Brilliant

5 stars

Very nice tasting bread and very reasonable price

best 50/50 bread weve ever had an its now only one

5 stars

best 50/50 bread weve ever had an its now only one we will eat

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

£ 0.79
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here