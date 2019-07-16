By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Seeded Sliced Sourdough 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Seeded Sliced Sourdough 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • A sourdough loaf made with mixed golden linseeds, millet, sunflower seeds and poppy seeds.
  • FOP: Made with an 18 hour naturally fermented starter dough. BOP: We use an 18 hour, naturally fermented starter dough to give this loaf its characteristic tangy flavour, enhanced by malted wheat flakes, rye and sweet molasses. It's slowly proved to allow the flavour to develop and create the bread's soft, open texture, then expertly baked to get the perfect crisp crust.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rye Flour, Mixed Seeds (7%) [Golden Linseed, Millet, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Rye Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Molasses, Malted Barley Flour, Acidity Regulators (Fermented Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 6 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (44g)
Energy1017kJ / 241kcal447kJ / 106kcal
Fat3.7g1.6g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate40.3g17.7g
Sugars1.2g0.5g
Fibre5.0g2.2g
Protein9.1g4.0g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious!

5 stars

So delicious. I love that it is sliced and it's the perfect size for two.

Best For toast

4 stars

Only nice for toast a bit dense as its seeded sourdough but very nice toasted with poached egg on top. Or grilled cheese on toast

