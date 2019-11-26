Tesco Finest White Sliced Sourdough 400G

A Real Bread!
A Real Perfect Bread!!!
This bread really has the authentic sourdough tast
This bread really has the authentic sourdough taste. It is now my go to bread. Really good value for a loaf as good as you get from an artisan bakery.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 224kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rye Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Rye Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Acidity Regulators (Fermented Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid).
defrost for 6 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
9 Servings
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (44g)
|Energy
|947kJ / 224kcal
|417kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|41.0g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
A Real Perfect Bread!!!
This bread really has the authentic sourdough taste. It is now my go to bread. Really good value for a loaf as good as you get from an artisan bakery.