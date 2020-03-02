Tesco Hp 304 Xl Multipack Printer Ink

Printer rejected the black 304xl, colour worked fi
Printer rejected the black 304xl, colour worked fine. Wouldn't buy again.
Excellent with good result
They are used & refilled. Waste of money...
They didn't have the multipack ink so they sent black and tri-colour cartridges individually. There is no information on product's page that they are obviously used&refilled! I haven't seen any problems with coloured prints but my black cardridge's cover is melted. I can fit it to my printer roughly. And printing quality is extremely bad. I tried to print a couple of different pages but you can't read some words. If I knew, I would pay £10 more and buy original ones!