Tesco Hp 304 Xl Multipack Printer Ink

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 29.00
£29.00/each

  • - For printers using HP304 & HP304XL ink cartridges
  • - Tested to print perfectly on a wide range of media
  • - Recycling your ink cartridge using the envelope provided
  • Tesco HP304XL Black and Colour Combo pack is perfect for reducing your printing costs. Suitable for use on printers using HP304 & HP304XL Black and Colour ink cartridges. Ideal for printing text and photographs.

Information

Printer rejected the black 304xl, colour worked fi

2 stars

Printer rejected the black 304xl, colour worked fine. Wouldn't buy again.

Excellent with good result

5 stars

Excellent with good result

They are used & refilled. Waste of money...

1 stars

They didn't have the multipack ink so they sent black and tri-colour cartridges individually. There is no information on product's page that they are obviously used&refilled! I haven't seen any problems with coloured prints but my black cardridge's cover is melted. I can fit it to my printer roughly. And printing quality is extremely bad. I tried to print a couple of different pages but you can't read some words. If I knew, I would pay £10 more and buy original ones!

