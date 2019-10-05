By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soft Cheese 50% Less Fat Garlic & Herb 200G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Soft Cheese 50% Less Fat Garlic & Herb 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy204kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
  • Smooth & Versatile
  • Blended for a light cheese to use in sauces
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Powder (1%), Basil, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Approx 6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy680kJ / 163kcal204kJ / 49kcal
Fat11.0g3.3g
Saturates7.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate6.4g1.9g
Sugars3.6g1.1g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein9.6g2.9g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice. Just not nice.

1 stars

This was awful. Sorry to Tesco but avoid this, it's terrible.

Title line needs changing

5 stars

Please change item name to include 50% less fat. I bought it thinking it was full fat.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco 50% Less Fat Soft Cheese 200G

£ 0.80
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here