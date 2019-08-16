By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 50% Less Fat Soft Cheese 200G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco 50% Less Fat Soft Cheese 200G
£ 0.80
£4.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese.
  • Smooth & Versatile.
  • Blended for a light cheese to use in baking
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Buttermilk (Milk), Cream (Milk), Salt(), Lactic Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Approx 6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy669kJ / 161kcal201kJ / 48kcal
Fat11.0g3.3g
Saturates7.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate5.4g1.6g
Sugars3.9g1.2g
Fibre0.7g0.2g
Protein9.7g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Spreadable

4 stars

Excellent soft and spreadable texture. Could double up for dipping purposes

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

£ 0.79
£0.16/each

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Fresh Chives 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here