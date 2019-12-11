Bfree English Muffins 4X60g

Product Description
- English Muffins
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Toast me!
- Live free!
- Gluten and daily free
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Low fat
- High fibre
- Vegan Friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Flour, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Buckwheat Flour, Glycerol, Apple Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Inulin, Pea Protein, Sourdough (Fermented Corn, Rice and Quinoa Flour), Psyllium Husk, Corn Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Raising Agent (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness place in an airtight container and consume within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 60g Muffins)
Name and address
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Return to
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 60g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g Muffin**
|Energy
|942kJ/223kcal
|565kJ/134kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|42.7g
|25.6g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|8.6g
|5.2g
|Protein
|3.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.05g
|0.6g
|** This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 60g Muffins)
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult 8,400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
