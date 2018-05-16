Bfree 7 Grain Pitta Bread 220G
Product Description
- Wholegrain Pitta Breads
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten, dairy and soy free
- No refined sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vegan Friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 220G
- No refined sugars
Ingredients
Water, Wholegrain Flours 25% (Wholegrain Sorghum Flour, Wholegrain Millet Flour, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Wholegrain Teff Flour, Wholegrain Amaranth Flour, Wholegrain Quinoa Flour), Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Brown Milled Linseed, Glycerol, Apple Fibre, Inulin, Potato Protein, Sourdough (Fermented Rice, Corn and Quinoa Flour), Psyllium, Yeast, Pea Protein, Apple Juice Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Apple Extract, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness place in an airtight container and consume within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 55g Pittas)
Name and address
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 55g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 55g Pitta**
|Energy
|907kJ/215kcal
|499kJ/118kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|37.7g
|20.7g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|4.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|3.0g
|Salt
|1g
|0.6g
|**This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 55g Pittas)
|Reference intake of an average adult 8,400kJ / 2000kcal
