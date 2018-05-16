By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bfree 7 Grain Pitta Bread 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bfree 7 Grain Pitta Bread 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

New

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Pitta Breads
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Toast me!
  • Live free!
  • Gluten, dairy and soy free
  • No refined sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 220G
  • No refined sugars

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wholegrain Flours 25% (Wholegrain Sorghum Flour, Wholegrain Millet Flour, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Wholegrain Teff Flour, Wholegrain Amaranth Flour, Wholegrain Quinoa Flour), Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Brown Milled Linseed, Glycerol, Apple Fibre, Inulin, Potato Protein, Sourdough (Fermented Rice, Corn and Quinoa Flour), Psyllium, Yeast, Pea Protein, Apple Juice Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Apple Extract, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness place in an airtight container and consume within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 55g Pittas)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Give us a shout!
  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

4 x 55g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g Pitta**
Energy 907kJ/215kcal499kJ/118kcal
Fat 2.9g1.6g
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate 37.7g20.7g
of which sugars 3.7g2.0g
Fibre 8.2g4.5g
Protein 5.5g3.0g
Salt 1g0.6g
**This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 55g Pittas)--
Reference intake of an average adult 8,400kJ / 2000kcal--

