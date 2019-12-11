Genius Gluten Free Protein Punch Cob

Product Description
- Gluten Free Multi Seed Cob with Pumpkin Seed
- A varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important for good gut health.
- 50% more protein than regular bread*
- *With 50% more protein compared to the top 5 branded gluten containing breads. Source: IRI.
- Good for the gut†
- †Our range of Gut Lovin' Cobs contain chicory root inulin, a naturally occurring prebiotic fibre that contributes to normal gut function through more frequent bowel movements (put simply, it helps you go a bit more often, which is a very good thing!). One portion (77g) contains 3g portion of prebiotic fibre, which is one quarter of the recommended daily intake (12g) required for the beneficial effect. So, to get your full quota, you would need 4 portions a day - instead, you can choose from our range of Genius Gluten Free 'Good for the Gut' foods. There's also some great fruit and vegetables which have it, like bananas, asparagus, onions and leeks.
- At Genius, we strive to make unbelievably delicious gluten free food that's also 'Good for the Gut' - like this Protein Punch Gut Lovin' Cob.
- What's your gut feeling?
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Protein punch
- High in fibre
- Low in sugar and saturated fat
- Gluten and milk free
- Made without wheat
- Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mixed Seeds (22%) (Pumpkin, Flaxseed, Sunflower, Hemp), Starches (Tapioca, Maize, Potato), Chicory Root Fibre, Rice Protein, Free Range Dried Egg White, Yeast, Psyllium Husk, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein, Sugar, Fermented Maize Starch, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Our Cobs keep better when they're cool and dry. Want to save them for later? Pop in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once opened, eat up within 2 days.For best before, see back of pack.
Number of uses
Name and address
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
Return to
- Any Questions?
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
- Customer Careline 0800 0192736
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (77g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1027kJ / 246kcal
|791kJ / 189kcal
|9%
|Fat
|10g
|7.7g
|11%
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|15g
|6%
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.4g
|2%
|Fibre
|11g
|8.5g
|Protein
|14g
|11g
|22%
|Salt
|1g
|0.77g
|13%
|Thiamine (B1)
|0.12mg
|0.1mg
|9%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.4mg
|0.3mg
|24%
|Niacin
|2.3mg
|1.8mg
|11%
|Folic Acid
|46µg
|35µg
|18%
|Calcium
|191mg
|147mg
|18%
|Iron
|4.2mg
|3.2mg
|23%
|Omega 3 Fatty Acids
|2410mg
|1856mg
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
