Genius Gluten Free Fibre Fest Cob

Ingredients
Water, Starches (Potato, Maize, Tapioca), Mixed Seeds (21%) (Linseed, Sunflower, Millet, Flaxseed, Poppy), Rice Flour, Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Black Treacle, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Free Range Dried Egg White, Apple Extract, Fermented Maize Starch, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid
Storage
Our cobs keep better when they're cool and dry. Want to save them for later? Pop in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once opened, eat up within 2 days.For best before, see back of pack.