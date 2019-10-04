By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free Fibre Fest Cob

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.40
Product Description

  • Gluten Free Multi Seed Cob with Linseed
  • A varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important for good gut health.
  • Two times the fibre of regular bread*
  • *With 2x the fibre of the top 5 branded gluten containing breads.
  • Good for the gut†
  • †Our range of Gut Lovin' Cobs contain chicory root inulin, a naturally occuring prebiotic fibre that contributes to normal gut function through more frequent bowel movements (put simply, it helps you go a bit more often, which is very good thing!). One portion (77g) contains 3g of prebiotic fibre, which is one quarter of the recommended daily intake (12g) required for the beneficial effect. So, to get your full quota, you would need 4 portions a day - instead, you can choose from our range of Genius Gluten Free 'Good for the Gut' foods. There's also some great fruit and vegetables which have it, like bananas, asparagus, onions and leeks.
  • At Genius, we strive to make unbelievably delicious gluten free food that's also 'Good for the Gut' - like these Fibre Fest Gut Lovin' Cob.
  • What's your gut feeling?
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Fibre fest
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar and saturated fat
  • Gluten and milk free
  • Made without wheat
  • Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Water, Starches (Potato, Maize, Tapioca), Mixed Seeds (21%) (Linseed, Sunflower, Millet, Flaxseed, Poppy), Rice Flour, Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Black Treacle, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Free Range Dried Egg White, Apple Extract, Fermented Maize Starch, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Our cobs keep better when they're cool and dry. Want to save them for later? Pop in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once opened, eat up within 2 days.For best before, see back of pack.

Number of uses

Number of servings 5, Serving size 77g

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline 0800 0192736

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (77g)%RI*
Energy 1186kJ / 283kcal913kJ / 218kcal11%
Fat 9.6g7.4g11%
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 40g31g12%
of which sugars 1.8g1.4g2%
Fibre 9.4g7.2g
Protein 4.1g3.2g6%
Salt 1g0.79g13%
Thiamine (B1) 0.19mg0.15mg15%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.40mg0.31mg24%
Niacin 2.1mg1.6mg10%
Folic Acid 25µg19µg10%
Calcium 171mg132mg16%
Iron 3.1mg2.4mg17%
Omega 3 Fatty Acids962mg741mg
Vitamins & Minerals:---
Number of servings 5, Serving size 77g---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tasting commercial gluten free bread I've tri

5 stars

Best tasting commercial gluten free bread I've tried, and stayed soft! I usually make my own gluten free bread, but was away from home for a few days so bought this as a stand in, would definitely recommend it.

