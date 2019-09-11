By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Lemon Loaf Cake

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Lemon Loaf Cake
£ 2.50
£2.50/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy725kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1685kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sponge made with rice flour and topped with a lemon drizzle.
  • Free from sponge topped with a lemon drizzle.
  • Free from gluten, wheat & Milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Drizzle (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice], Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (43g)
Energy1685kJ / 402kcal725kJ / 173kcal
Fat16.7g7.2g
Saturates1.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate58.1g25.0g
Sugars25.2g10.8g
Fibre2.1g0.9g
Protein3.7g1.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely. Sweet and you would never know its GF. More varieties please

Good dairy free cake

4 stars

This is a dairy free cake and not dry as most are. Good taste and worth buying.

