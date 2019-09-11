Tesco Free From Lemon Loaf Cake

Lovely
Lovely. Sweet and you would never know its GF. More varieties please
Good dairy free cake
This is a dairy free cake and not dry as most are. Good taste and worth buying.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1685kJ / 402kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Drizzle (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice], Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (43g)
|Energy
|1685kJ / 402kcal
|725kJ / 173kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|25.2g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
