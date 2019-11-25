Pukka 2 Chicken & Gravy Microwave Pies 388G

Pukka Pukka Pie!
Fair amount of chicken and shortcut pastry is very good - cooked by microwave and in the oven. I like a bit more gravy with mine so pour on a dash of Bisto.
Amazing pastry, so quick to cook in the microwave
The first time I bought these I was sceptical about the pastry, I put in the microwave for the required time and was amazed at how good the pastry was, the filling was plenty and tasty, these are a godsend for a quick and fulfilling addition to a meal and so quick to cook. Being of limited mobility I struggle cooking with my oven, so this are always in my freezer ready to eat as a snack or part of my main meal. Love them