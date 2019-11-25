By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka 2 Chicken & Gravy Microwave Pies 388G

5(2)Write a review
Pukka 2 Chicken & Gravy Microwave Pies 388G
£ 2.50
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Tender Pieces of Chicken and Rich Gravy, in a Baked Shortcrust Pastry Case.
  • 2x delicious crumbly shortcrust microwave pies
  • Break through the crumbly and crispy shortcrust pastry to enjoy nothing but delicious, tender chicken pieces and rich gravy in this simple but beautiful pie. Pop in the microwave and these delicious shortcrust pies will be ready in minutes.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka Pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • Microwave in minutes
  • With quality ingredients
  • Pack size: 388g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Chicken (19%), Shortening (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Roast Chicken Stock (contains: Chicken Stock, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavouring, Rosemary Extract), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Herbs and Spices, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein, Chicken from EU approved suppliers (UK & abroad)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Celery, Soya, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing. Best before and frozen on dates: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Heat from frozen. Remove the outer packaging but leave the pie in its container, heat one pie at a time in the centre of the microwave.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food has been heated throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.

Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes as good heated in an oven (but you will have to wait longer!).
Place pie on a baking tray. Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/ gas mark 6 (do not exceed 200°C).
Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 100gAmount Per Pie
Energy 1121kj/268kcal2175kj/510kcal
Fat 13.5g26.2g
of which Saturates 3.8g7.4g
Carbohydrates 28.3g54.8g
of which Sugars 1.7g3.3g
Fibre 3.3g6.3g
Protein 10.0g19.5g
Salt 0.80g1.55g

Safety information

View more safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pukka Pukka Pie!

5 stars

Fair amount of chicken and shortcut pastry is very good - cooked by microwave and in the oven. I like a bit more gravy with mine so pour on a dash of Bisto.

Amazing pastry, so quick to cook in the microwave

5 stars

The first time I bought these I was sceptical about the pastry, I put in the microwave for the required time and was amazed at how good the pastry was, the filling was plenty and tasty, these are a godsend for a quick and fulfilling addition to a meal and so quick to cook. Being of limited mobility I struggle cooking with my oven, so this are always in my freezer ready to eat as a snack or part of my main meal. Love them

