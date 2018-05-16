By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Tomato Tortelloni 300G

Tesco Cheese & Tomato Tortelloni 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1696kJ 403kcal
    20%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with cheese, tomato and basil.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato
  • 3 mins hob
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Tomato Purée (8%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (5%), Cherry Tomato (5%), Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Sundried Tomatoes, Oregano, Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Instructions: Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy870kJ / 207kcal1696kJ / 403kcal
Fat5.3g10.3g
Saturates2.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate30.0g58.5g
Sugars2.1g4.1g
Fibre3.0g5.9g
Protein8.2g16.0g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 390g.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

