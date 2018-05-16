Tesco Cheese & Tomato Tortelloni 300G

- Energy1696kJ 403kcal20%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with cheese, tomato and basil.
- Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
- Made in Italy Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fresh egg pasta, thinly rolled and filled with cheese and tomato
- 3 mins hob
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (9%), Water], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Tomato Purée (8%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (5%), Cherry Tomato (5%), Dried Potato, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Sundried Tomatoes, Oregano, Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 4 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.
Hob
Instructions: Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (195g**)
|Energy
|870kJ / 207kcal
|1696kJ / 403kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|58.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|5.9g
|Protein
|8.2g
|16.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 390g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019