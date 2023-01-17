Bic Kids Couleur Colouring Pens 12 Pack Ultra washable, water-based ink that can be easily cleaned from skin and clothes Medium tip allows for detailed work and large surface coverage Long-lasting and resistant, fixed tip

Water-based BIC Kids Kid Couleur felt tip pens are super easy to wash off hands and out of most fabrics. This pack contains 12 felt-tip colouring pens in assorted colours. Designed with a fixed medium nib that never caves under pressure. They are designed to be used by kids 5 and up for everyday projects.