Bickid Pncs 12

5(37)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.21/each

Product Description

  • Exclusive splinter-proof and wood-free pencils
  • Available in vivid colours with high quality, pigment-rich lead
  • Lead is ultra resistant to shocks and provides great coverage
  • Recommended by teachers**
  • ** Average score of 85% product recommendation in Bic Kids coloring range, study conducted by Markteffect in France, nov 2015-jan 2016, 730 teachers.
  • A pack of 12 cheerful eco-friendly coloured pencils from the BIC Kids product range. Great drawings are just around the corner
  • The hexagonal barrel design ensures a firm grip and stops them rolling off the table. Perfect for kids 5 and older
  • BIC Kids Evolution ECOlutions pencils are made with 50% recycled materials and are certified with the NF Environnement eco-label
  • BIC Kids Evolution ECOlutions coloured pencils are made with 50% recycled materials and come in 12 intensely vibrant colours, so beautiful drawings are always just around the corner. Their intensely pigmented leads are ultra-durable, easy to sharpen, and provide excellent coverage. This pack contains 12 colouring pencils in assorted colours(one of each). Made of synthetic resin, the barrels of these woodless pencils are chew-resistant and won't splinter if broken.
  • BIC Kids Evolution ECOlutions coloured pencils are not your ordinary pencils. These woodless pencils are actually made of synthetic resin using a unique manufacturing process called quad-extrusion. This pack contains 12 colouring pencils in assorted colours (one of each). This high-tech method makes them all-around better pencils. They are shock-resistant, chew-resistant and never splinter if broken. With an ultra-durable protective sheath, they stand up to everyday use and are the ideal coloured pencils for kids 5 and up. Plus, they are manufactured with high-pigment leads so filling in solids and drawing crisp outlines become easy. The BIC Group specially designed the colouring supplies in the BIC Kids product range to give children tools that are fun to use and help them grow. You can thank BIC Kids pencils, of course.
  • About BIC Kids : BIC Kids is BIC's brand of colouring products for children. BIC Kids includes a complete range of colouring pencils, colouring felt pens and colouring crayons, created with BIC's long-standing know-how guaranteeing high quality and the right price. With the BIC Kids brand, your child can grow up having fun. Drawing and colouring stimulates both creativity and imagination as well as developing motor skills and concentration. BIC Kids is your children's companion, from their early years right through to their teens.
  • Safe no splinters
  • Vivid colours
  • Extra resistant
  • Intensely pigmented leads that are ultra-durable, easy to sharpen, and provide excellent coverage
  • Woodless synthetic resin barrels that are chew-resistant and don't splinter if broken

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.bickids.com
  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

12 x Colouring Pencils

37 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Not just for kids!!!

5 stars

I’ve been using these in my ‘adult’ colouring book, the quality of colour is great, the pencils are sturdy and the tips don’t break easily like some kids colour pencils. I would definitely recommend them for both kids and adults alike [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colours and easy to use

5 stars

Have been using these to do odd bits of colouring with my niece. They have been great as usually we end up having to replace crayons due to breakages. These have not split nor broke. I am happy to leave her colouring without fretting about splinters or getting upset that they break! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for kids of all ages

5 stars

I got my children to test these pencils over the summer holidays. They loved them. The range of colours is just what they wanted to create all their masterpieces and it was great that the leads on the pencils didn't break when get were accidently dropped on the floor. I will definitely be putting these in their pencil cases for school his year! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pencils

4 stars

Great pencils, good range of colours and they write well and sharpen well. There is nothing that particularly makes them stand out from other coloured pencils but they are good quality. Wish colours could be written on pencils and my colour blind husband really struggles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for children

5 stars

I tried these out with a friend's son and we both enjoyed using the colouring pencils. The colour really well and the leads don't crumble or break unlike others I have. They were a great success and we'll be using them again when he's over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crazy about crayons

5 stars

Love the crayons, they seem strong and durable which in comparison to others that break all the time, is a great relief. The colours are vibrant and aren't nearly as dull as other, cheaper crayons I have bought in the past. Can't wait to use them on further crafts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

strong colouring pencils

5 stars

This is a really nice set of colouring pencils offering a good range of basic colours. The colours are vibrant on the paper and they mark the paper easily. They are a comfortable shape which is easy to hold. As they are quite new they have not been thrown around as yet, but they do feel from the outset as though they are quite strong and would last a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic set of pencils

5 stars

We received these pencils just in time for my son to use them for a few pieces of homework. The colours are lovely and rich and he found them nice to colour with. A couple of the pencils arrived with broken points but they sharpened well and didn't snap further. Would recommend these for any kids to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colours

5 stars

These pencils are great, sometimes coloring pencils are feint and hard to get a decent shade without pushing too hard which then makes your hand ache but these are perfect, great colours too in a small packet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality pencils for colouring for all ages

5 stars

My 4 year old daughter loved this pencils and so did I. The colours are very vibrant and are easy to hold. The fact that they’re made with recycled materials really appeals to me. The pencils are very resistant, making them a perfect pencil for all ages. I must say I couldn’t help but colour with my daughter when she got them out to use on her colouring book. These are also perfect suited for adult colouring, proving that you don’t need to spend lots of money on specific adult pencils. They also sharpen very well, making them long lasting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

