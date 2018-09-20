Bickid Pncs 12

Not just for kids!!! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 20th September 2018 I’ve been using these in my ‘adult’ colouring book, the quality of colour is great, the pencils are sturdy and the tips don’t break easily like some kids colour pencils. I would definitely recommend them for both kids and adults alike [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colours and easy to use 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 30th August 2018 Have been using these to do odd bits of colouring with my niece. They have been great as usually we end up having to replace crayons due to breakages. These have not split nor broke. I am happy to leave her colouring without fretting about splinters or getting upset that they break! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for kids of all ages 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th August 2018 I got my children to test these pencils over the summer holidays. They loved them. The range of colours is just what they wanted to create all their masterpieces and it was great that the leads on the pencils didn't break when get were accidently dropped on the floor. I will definitely be putting these in their pencil cases for school his year! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pencils 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 11th August 2018 Great pencils, good range of colours and they write well and sharpen well. There is nothing that particularly makes them stand out from other coloured pencils but they are good quality. Wish colours could be written on pencils and my colour blind husband really struggles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for children 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 6th August 2018 I tried these out with a friend's son and we both enjoyed using the colouring pencils. The colour really well and the leads don't crumble or break unlike others I have. They were a great success and we'll be using them again when he's over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crazy about crayons 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th July 2018 Love the crayons, they seem strong and durable which in comparison to others that break all the time, is a great relief. The colours are vibrant and aren't nearly as dull as other, cheaper crayons I have bought in the past. Can't wait to use them on further crafts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

strong colouring pencils 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 This is a really nice set of colouring pencils offering a good range of basic colours. The colours are vibrant on the paper and they mark the paper easily. They are a comfortable shape which is easy to hold. As they are quite new they have not been thrown around as yet, but they do feel from the outset as though they are quite strong and would last a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic set of pencils 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 We received these pencils just in time for my son to use them for a few pieces of homework. The colours are lovely and rich and he found them nice to colour with. A couple of the pencils arrived with broken points but they sharpened well and didn't snap further. Would recommend these for any kids to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colours 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 These pencils are great, sometimes coloring pencils are feint and hard to get a decent shade without pushing too hard which then makes your hand ache but these are perfect, great colours too in a small packet! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]