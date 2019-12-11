Quorn Thai Style Wonder Grains 200G
- Energy1056kJ 252kcal13%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates2.3g11%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.98g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ/126kcal
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein, with layers of red and whole grain rice, red and green peppers in a coconut and lemongrass sauce
- Pieces layered with mixed rice green peppers in a coconut & lemongrass sauce
- Why not try this tasty Thai Style Rice Bowl, made with Quorn vegetarian chicken pieces and ready in just 2 minutes in the microwave. A healthy lunch pot, that's delicious and meat free!
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Stir & eat
- Proudly meat free
- Source of protein
- Under 275 kcals
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 200g
- Source of protein
Ingredients
Sauce (44%) [Edamame Beans (Soya), Water, Red Peppers (7%), Green Peppers (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Lemongrass (1.3%), Coconut Milk Powder (1%) (Coconut, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Tricalcium Phosphate), Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Ground Cumin, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum; Lime Juice Concentrate, Ground Ginger, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder], Cooked Rice (37.5%) [Water, Whole Grain Rice, Red Rice], Quorn Pieces (18.5%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Roasted Onion Flakes, Rosemary Flavouring], *17% of product
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to Quorn Customer Services,
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold): Per 100g:
|(as sold): Per Pot:
|Energy
|528kJ/126kcal
|1056kJ/252kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|27g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|7.1g
|Protein
|5.5g
|11g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.98g
