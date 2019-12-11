Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G

Wouldnt recommend
Very little flavour disappointing otherwise okay kidney beans firm rice good standard overall just a hint of flavour not enough to enjoy the product unfortunately didnt finish it but no actual quorn encountered
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ/101kcal
Tomatoes (20%), Water, Quorn Mince (15%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Cooked Long Grain Rice (15%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sunflower Oil], Pinto Beans (5%), Kidney Beans (5%), Onion, Red Peppers, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Black Turtle Beans (1.4%), Ground Spices (1.3%) [Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Garlic Purée, Honey, Coriander, Salt, Oregano, *14% of product
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days.
Made in the UK
1 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as microwaved): Per 100g:
|(as microwaved): Per Bowl:
|Energy
|424kJ/101kcal
|1266kJ/300kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|50g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|13g
|Protein
|5.1g
|15g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.92g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
