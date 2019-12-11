By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G

2(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Offer

Per Cooked Bowl (298g)
  • Energy1266kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.92g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ/101kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free mince, made with mycoprotein, with three beans in a spicy tomato sauce and long grain rice
  • Why not try this tasty Chilli Bean Rice Bowl, made with Quorn vegetarian mince and ready in just 2 minutes in the microwave. A healthy lunch pot, that's delicious and meat free!
  • Why not try the other products in the range?
  • Spiced Chickpea & Lentil Bowl
  • Biryani Bowl
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • With mince, three beans & long grain rice in a rich chilli sauce
  • High in protein
  • Under 350 kcals
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (20%), Water, Quorn Mince (15%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Cooked Long Grain Rice (15%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sunflower Oil], Pinto Beans (5%), Kidney Beans (5%), Onion, Red Peppers, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Black Turtle Beans (1.4%), Ground Spices (1.3%) [Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper], Garlic Purée, Honey, Coriander, Salt, Oregano, *14% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as microwaved): Per 100g:(as microwaved): Per Bowl:
Energy 424kJ/101kcal1266kJ/300kcal
Fat 0.4g1.3g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 17g50g
of which sugars 0.8g2.4g
Fibre 4.4g13g
Protein 5.1g15g
Salt 0.31g0.92g
Serves 1--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldnt recommend

2 stars

Very little flavour disappointing otherwise okay kidney beans firm rice good standard overall just a hint of flavour not enough to enjoy the product unfortunately didnt finish it but no actual quorn encountered

