John West Tuna Sundried Tomato Pasta 140G
Product Description
- Tuna flakes with a sundried tomato marinade and tomato pasta.
- This One's Rich and Comforting!
- Looking for something that's easy to prepare, warm, filling and packed full of flavour? John West Steam Pots are the answer.
- We've paired our Tuna Infusions with a pot of perfectly seasoned pasta to create a fast, filling and flavoursome lunch.
- With tuna infusions
- Naturally high in protein
- Ready in 5 mins
- Low sugar and saturated fat
- Free from artificial colours and flavours
- Suitable for pescatarians
- Pack size: 140g
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (44%), Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina) (34%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Powder (2, 7%), Sugar, Sundried Tomato (Sulphites) (1, 6%), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Salt, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Flakes (0, 7%), Herbs, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Spices, Olive Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Acid: Citric Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Dried Tomato
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Store in a dry place at ambient temperatures.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Remove the plastic lid and gently peel back the seal.
- 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 145ml). Take care not to under or overfill. We want your pasta to be perfect!
- 3 Give the pasta a good stir, all the way to the bottom.
- 4 Seal in the steam by popping the lid back on for just 5 mins.
- 5 Add the John West Infusion with sundried tomato to the hot pasta and stir. Mix in a little at a time if your prefer. Enjoy!
- Take care! Pot may be hot when water's been poured
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- Drop us a line at:
- ahoy-there@john-west.com
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g* (as consumed)
|Per Product (285g)* (as consumed)
|Energy
|543 kJ / 129 kcal
|1548 kJ / 368 kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|9.1g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|43g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|6.8g
|Protein
|9.5g
|27g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.3g
|-
|-
|*made to instruction
|-
|-
