John West Steam Pot Jalapeno Mex Rice 140G
Product Description
- Tuna flakes with a little green jalapeño chilli infused extra virgin olive oil (3,7%) with bell peppers and tomato rice.
- Carefully selected premium spices blended with extra virgin olive oil and drizzled over succulent tuna.
- John West infusions, simply delicious!
- This One's Tangy and Spicy!
- Looking for something that's easy to prepare, warm, filling and packed full of flavour? John West Steam Pots are the answer.
- We've paired our Tuna Infusions with a pot of perfectly seasoned rice to create a fast, filling and flavoursome lunch.
- Naturally high in protein
- Ready in 5 mins
- Low sugar and saturated fat
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for pescatarians
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (45%), Rice (34%), Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3, 7%), Sugar, Dried Bell Pepper (1, 9%), Tomato Powder (1, 8%), Rice Flour, Green Chilli (1, 0%), Dried Green Bell Pepper (0, 9%), Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Green Jalapeño Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lime Juice, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Acid: Malic Acid, Natural Chilli Flavour, Natural Jalapeño Flavour, Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame seeds, Wheat and Gluten
Storage
Store in a dry place at ambient temperatures.Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Remove the plastic lid and gently peel back the seal.
- 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Take care not to under or overfill. We want your rice to be perfect!
- 3 Give the rice a good stir, all the way to the bottom.
- 4 Seal in the steam by popping the lid back on for just 5 mins.
- 5 Add the John West Infusion with jalapeño to the hot rice and stir. Mix in a little at a time if you prefer. Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Take care! Pot may be hot when water's been poured
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- Drop us a line at:
- ahoy-there@john-west.com
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g* (as consumed)
|Per Product (275g)* (as consumed)
|Energy
|547 kJ / 130 kcal
|1504 kJ / 358 kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|6.3g
|(of which saturates)
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|50g
|(of which sugars)
|2.0g
|5.5g
|Protein
|8.8g
|24g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|*made to instruction
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care! Pot may be hot when water's been poured
