Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Conditioner 275Ml

4.5(66)Write a review
Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Conditioner 275Ml
£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Head & Shoulders
  • Apple Fresh Conditioner instantly penetrates your hair and scalp for deep moisturisation, lasting dandruff protection and fresh apple scent. The advanced Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control. Apple Fresh Conditioner is formulated to give beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Apple Fresh Conditioner instantly penetrates your hair and scalp for deep moisturisation and lasting dandruff protection
  • Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control
  • Ph balanced formula developed by experts to take care of your hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins, 0% Colourants
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glutamic Acid, Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20

Produce of

Romania

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

66 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Chicken pox

4 stars

Not only good for your hair and reducing dandruff it's very good to wash in to stop scratching for chicken pox

Love the Smell

5 stars

I've used Head & Shoulders for a long time + I brought the apple scented one this time, what a lovely smell + the smell lasts. I would definately recommend this to everyone

Headshoulders

5 stars

I use head&shoulders cause it makes my hair feel shiny and clean

Good product

4 stars

The shampoo softens your hair keeps it shiny and smells good as well

Head and shoulders apple fresh

4 stars

Really like the smell but found it was a little to expensive compared to the normal one.

rob

5 stars

I like head and shoulders as its nice and thick washes and smells nice on the hair good clean finish and shiny hair

Great smell effective

5 stars

A great product that gives you so much .Dandruff protection great shine and value for money

Handy

5 stars

I use the 2 in one especially when I go swimming. This is because it is much handier than taking 2 bottles with me. At home I use the separate shampoo and conditioner because I don't always use the conditioner. Also the scent makes my hair smell good enough to eat.

Impressed

5 stars

My husband suffers from dandruff sometimes so is using the product. His feedback has been good and although he thought he didn't need to condition his hair he has found it has made his hair feel great. It has kept his hair dandruff free, and smells nice when I snuggle up.

Michelle burn

5 stars

very nice smell a use this on me hair has av got very bad scalp

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

