Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Conditioner 275Ml

Chicken pox
Not only good for your hair and reducing dandruff it's very good to wash in to stop scratching for chicken pox
Love the Smell
I've used Head & Shoulders for a long time + I brought the apple scented one this time, what a lovely smell + the smell lasts. I would definately recommend this to everyone
Headshoulders
I use head&shoulders cause it makes my hair feel shiny and clean
Good product
The shampoo softens your hair keeps it shiny and smells good as well
Head and shoulders apple fresh
Really like the smell but found it was a little to expensive compared to the normal one.
rob
I like head and shoulders as its nice and thick washes and smells nice on the hair good clean finish and shiny hair
Great smell effective
A great product that gives you so much .Dandruff protection great shine and value for money
Handy
I use the 2 in one especially when I go swimming. This is because it is much handier than taking 2 bottles with me. At home I use the separate shampoo and conditioner because I don't always use the conditioner. Also the scent makes my hair smell good enough to eat.
Impressed
My husband suffers from dandruff sometimes so is using the product. His feedback has been good and although he thought he didn't need to condition his hair he has found it has made his hair feel great. It has kept his hair dandruff free, and smells nice when I snuggle up.
Michelle burn
very nice smell a use this on me hair has av got very bad scalp