Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Conditioner 275Ml

4.5(239)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

  • Classic Hair Conditioner instantly penetrates your hair and scalp for deep moisturisation and lasting dandruff protection. The advanced Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control. This formula is designed to give you beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Classic Hair Conditioner instantly penetrates your hair and scalp for deep moisturisation and lasting dandruff protection
  • Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control
  • Ph balanced formula developed by experts to take care of your hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins, 0% Colourants
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glutamic Acid, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Polysorbate 20

Produce of

Romania

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

239 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

Head and shoulders is fantastic value for money, as a little goes a long way. A lovely rich lather makes my my scalp feel clean and fresh and also helps with itchy scalp. I highly recommend this product can’t wait to try some of the new ones available.

Excellent!

5 stars

Use this to all the time and take it on holiday too, it makes my hair feel soft and smells lovely

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent have been using it for years and I will not change under any circumstances. I suffer with an itchy scalp and this works well without the itching.

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband has Psoriasis and very itchy scalp, this shampoo really helps his condition. He says it about the only shampoo that stops the itch and flaking. A great product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Does what it says on the tin, however, it could smell better.

Excellent!

5 stars

Not the cheapest shampoo but I’ve suffered dandruff for years and this is the only shampoo that gets rid of it, lovely soft hair and smells good

Excellent!

5 stars

I love head and shoulders. I use it on my all my family, there is so many great scents and so many different kinds it is great it keep your dandruff away and you hair smelling lovely and looking beautiful

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a product that cant be beaten it's amazing makes my hair feel amazing smell amazing and is such a good trusted product would love to try some of the other products too

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this daily on my oily hair and it keeps my hair clean and my scalp dandruff and itch-free. It lathers well, has a pleasant smell and stops my hair from feeling greasy. Top marks!

Excellent!

5 stars

This has always been something that I have used, head and shoulders has to be the best brand on the market to keep my hair the way I want it

1-10 of 239 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

