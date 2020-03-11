By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner 275Ml

5(199)Write a review
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner 275Ml
£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

  • Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Smooth and Silky Hair Conditioner instantly penetrates your hair and scalp to give you beautiful smooth and shiny hair. The advanced Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control. This conditioner is designed to give you beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Head & Shoulders Anti dandruff Smooth&Silky hair Conditioner deeply moisturises your hair and scalp for frizz control and shiny hair
  • Derma&Pure formula infused with micronutrients, lipids, and antioxidants gives you lightweight finish and frizz-control
  • Ph balanced formula developed by experts to take care of your hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Head & Shoulders is the worlds number 1 anti dandruff shampoo for itchy scalp, stop dandruff before it shows
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glutamic Acid, Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Polysorbate 20, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate

Produce of

Romania

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

199 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

shampoo

5 stars

I love the Head and Shoulders Shampoo it leaves my hair lovely and soft.

Wow

5 stars

Wow! just Wow! this shampoo and conditioner is just amazing! who would think an anti dandruff range could leave my hair so beautifully soft and shiny! I love it,no more choosing between dandruff or soft shiny locks!

Highly recommended

5 stars

Highly recommended. This shampoo smells lovey, leaves hair feeling soft and 100% flake free.

Great Product

5 stars

Have been using Head and Shoulders for past 30 years and cannot fault it. Would not go past it on the shelves and would not use another brans.

head and shoulders

5 stars

super effective on dandruff, leaves hair refreshed and clean.

Loving my hair

5 stars

I have never used this before my husband has alway used it he loves it. So I gave it a try and was very happy with my hair it felt sort my hair felt like I had a full treatment on my hair it was shiny full of body. So now we both use the same shampoo love it.

head and shoulders

5 stars

I get a dry and itchy scalp especially if i am stressed This product left my hair feeling very soft no more flakes smells great too

head and shoulders

5 stars

I use head and shoulders cause it makes my hair feel fresh and clean

Head and shoulder shampoo and

5 stars

2 in 1 head & shoulder shampoo conditioner is the best....bring silkynes and softness to damaged hair. Hair stays clean and wavy for days and smells lovely

Very thick hair

5 stars

I use head and shoulders as I get very frizzy hair, it is great for me, as I have very thick hair for a woman of 55, could I please also ask for free samples, bit cheeky I know, but don't ask, don't get

1-10 of 199 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

