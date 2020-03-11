Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Conditioner 275Ml

shampoo
I love the Head and Shoulders Shampoo it leaves my hair lovely and soft.
Wow
Wow! just Wow! this shampoo and conditioner is just amazing! who would think an anti dandruff range could leave my hair so beautifully soft and shiny! I love it,no more choosing between dandruff or soft shiny locks!
Highly recommended
Highly recommended. This shampoo smells lovey, leaves hair feeling soft and 100% flake free.
Great Product
Have been using Head and Shoulders for past 30 years and cannot fault it. Would not go past it on the shelves and would not use another brans.
head and shoulders
super effective on dandruff, leaves hair refreshed and clean.
Loving my hair
I have never used this before my husband has alway used it he loves it. So I gave it a try and was very happy with my hair it felt sort my hair felt like I had a full treatment on my hair it was shiny full of body. So now we both use the same shampoo love it.
head and shoulders
I get a dry and itchy scalp especially if i am stressed This product left my hair feeling very soft no more flakes smells great too
head and shoulders
I use head and shoulders cause it makes my hair feel fresh and clean
Head and shoulder shampoo and
2 in 1 head & shoulder shampoo conditioner is the best....bring silkynes and softness to damaged hair. Hair stays clean and wavy for days and smells lovely
Very thick hair
I use head and shoulders as I get very frizzy hair, it is great for me, as I have very thick hair for a woman of 55, could I please also ask for free samples, bit cheeky I know, but don't ask, don't get