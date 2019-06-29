Pot Noodle Asian Street Style Red Curry 69G

Very tasty
I wasn’t expecting this to be as nice as it was. For being such a simple and quick meal to have, it packed a lot of taste into the pot. I could smell and taste the flavour of red Thai curry. Would definitely have again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty and simple
This was so easy to make and tasted great. It was full of flavour and had a nice little spicy kick to it. There was a good amount of noodles and veg. However it was quite messy to eat and sauce flicked everywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
These noodles are great when you are in a rush or want something that is convenient. This pot tasted and looked great and I would definitely have again as the flavour was great. I would recommend this produxt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lack of flavour
I didn’t really enjoy the Thai red curry noodles as much as I thought I would. The taste was quite bland and lacked flavour and spice and I also didn’t enjoy the consistency and texture of the noodles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty thai quick meal
I tried this flavour and wow. Great taste and strong flavours. Makes a great quick meals whilst at work or as a quick snack. Perfect portion size to keep you going through the day. I will certainly be trying the other flavour variations soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lush!!
I don’t usually eat pots of food like this but I took it to work with me and it was LUSH. I feel like it’s good for a snack but not for a meal as it didn’t fill me up too much but it tasted amazing! I will definitely get more to stock up with at work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great flavour!!!
I was so excited when I saw this Thai Red Curry flavour, I just had to try it! It’s the first time I have ever seen a red curry favour instant noodle, and I was really impressed with the taste!! It was so flavoursome and delicious, colleagues even had lunch envy! It makes such a change from the usual, standard flavour offerings and I can’t wait to try others in this new range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I tried this for the first time and it blow my mind. It is very easy to make and it has an amazing flavour, I could not believe that it was out of a pot. I will definitely have it again as a light lunch or dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good snack
Great snack for an afternoon treat or quick lunch. Tastes pretty authentically like a red curry. Spicy but not overbearing and a good sized portion of noodles inside. I would definitely try this flavour again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I had never tried these before but they are so full of flavour and I love rice noodles so that was a bonus. Most pot noodles taste full of sodium, but these taste like an authetic, tasty curry. I have stocked up on them now, they are delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]