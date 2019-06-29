By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle Asian Street Style Red Curry 69G

£ 1.75
£25.37/kg

Product Description

  • Instant rice noodles in a Thai Red Curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper and Kaffir lime leaves.
  • Heat up your hopes. Get your kicks. Find sanctuary in the spicy and make life a beach.
  • Pot Noodle Asian Street Style Thai Curry Snack is a Street Style feast you can eat on your feet. Inspired by street food flavours from across Asia. Low in fat, under 250 calories per pot, and ready in 5 minutes. Pot-entially the best way to try a taste of Asia without the hassle - at work, at home, on the go. Just add hot water, dig deep and stir it up, place the lid back on then wait for 4 mins and you're good to go.
  • Take your tastebuds to Thailand with our Thai Red Curry noodle pot. Our tasty lunch pot is made with authentic ingredients like coconut milk powder, Kaffir Lime leaf, Lemongrass flavour and real vermicelli rice noodles. So you can spend less time cooking up a delicious Asian feast and more time chasing your dreams (or researching your next trip to Thailand).
  • We know that success doesn't come on a plate. Use your noodle, grab our Thai Red Curry noodle pot for lunch.
  • Have you discovered our other flavours? Vietnamese Beef Pho, Malaysian Laksa and Japanese Noodle Soup.
  • New from the makers of Pot Noodle, the Nation's favourite Instant Noodle brand.
  • Pot Noodle Street Style Thai Curry is a tasty noodle pot with genuine authentic flavours.
  • Our Thai Red Curry is made with vermicelli rice noodles, coconut milk powder, Kaffir Lime leaf, and Lemongrass flavour.
  • Vegetarian, 243 calories per pot, low in fat and low in sugar.
  • From the makers of the Nation's favourite Instant Noodle brand, Pot Noodle.
  • Just add hot water and enjoy a taste of Thailand in five minutes.
  • Asian Street Style packaging is fully recyclable.
  • Pack size: 69G

Information

Ingredients

Rice noodles (58%) (rice, tapioca starch), WHEAT flour, toasted onions (3.7%)†, yeast extract, potato starch, coconut milk powder (2.7%), sugar, flavourings, dried glucose syrup, iodised salt, carrot juice powder (2%)†, turmeric†, red pepper†, green beans†, cumin, green pepper†, herbs (kaffir lime leaves, coriander leaves†), galangal root, maltodextrin, red beetroot powder (maltodextrin, red beetroot juice powder, salt), corn oil, cayenne pepper, garlic powder†, MILK proteins, acid (citric acid). †From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Lift the Lid: Just halfway and then add boiling water to the fill line. Stir hard, wake the street, then lid back on and wait for 4 minutes. Check our style @POTNOODLE. Stir again, good to go. It's real street feast you can eat on your feet!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

69g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)243 kJ1020 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)58 kcal243 kcal0%
Fat (g)0.6 g2.4 g3%
of which saturates (g)0.4 g1.5 g8%
Carbohydrate (g)11 g47 g18%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g4.9 g5%
Fibre (g)0.7 g2.9 g0%
Protein (g)1.4 g6 g12%
Salt (g)0.62 g2.6 g43%
1 portion = 419 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)---

Very tasty

3 stars

I wasn’t expecting this to be as nice as it was. For being such a simple and quick meal to have, it packed a lot of taste into the pot. I could smell and taste the flavour of red Thai curry. Would definitely have again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and simple

4 stars

This was so easy to make and tasted great. It was full of flavour and had a nice little spicy kick to it. There was a good amount of noodles and veg. However it was quite messy to eat and sauce flicked everywhere. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

3 stars

These noodles are great when you are in a rush or want something that is convenient. This pot tasted and looked great and I would definitely have again as the flavour was great. I would recommend this produxt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lack of flavour

1 stars

I didn’t really enjoy the Thai red curry noodles as much as I thought I would. The taste was quite bland and lacked flavour and spice and I also didn’t enjoy the consistency and texture of the noodles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty thai quick meal

5 stars

I tried this flavour and wow. Great taste and strong flavours. Makes a great quick meals whilst at work or as a quick snack. Perfect portion size to keep you going through the day. I will certainly be trying the other flavour variations soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush!!

4 stars

I don’t usually eat pots of food like this but I took it to work with me and it was LUSH. I feel like it’s good for a snack but not for a meal as it didn’t fill me up too much but it tasted amazing! I will definitely get more to stock up with at work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour!!!

5 stars

I was so excited when I saw this Thai Red Curry flavour, I just had to try it! It’s the first time I have ever seen a red curry favour instant noodle, and I was really impressed with the taste!! It was so flavoursome and delicious, colleagues even had lunch envy! It makes such a change from the usual, standard flavour offerings and I can’t wait to try others in this new range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I tried this for the first time and it blow my mind. It is very easy to make and it has an amazing flavour, I could not believe that it was out of a pot. I will definitely have it again as a light lunch or dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good snack

4 stars

Great snack for an afternoon treat or quick lunch. Tastes pretty authentically like a red curry. Spicy but not overbearing and a good sized portion of noodles inside. I would definitely try this flavour again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I had never tried these before but they are so full of flavour and I love rice noodles so that was a bonus. Most pot noodles taste full of sodium, but these taste like an authetic, tasty curry. I have stocked up on them now, they are delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

