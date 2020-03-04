Itsu Chilli Chicken Noodle Cup 63G

Product Description
- Gluten free rice noodles with a chilli and chicken flavoured miso based broth and a sachet of dried spring onion
- Yoshihiro and his broths...
- Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light & convenient lunch.
- Yoshihiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
- He avoids chemicals & shortcuts & so created rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy; it's a first!
- 313g when prepared
- Eat beautiful
- 219 kcal 927 kJ per cup
- Authentic broths: direct from Japan
- Gluten free
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 63G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (36%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Chilli Pepper (0.3%), Celery Powder, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Soya
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- [For a fuller flavour, leave to rest for an extra 5 minutes]
Number of uses
This cup contains 1 serving
Warnings
- CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT!
- Do not put lid back on after preparation.
- Not suitable to microwave.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
- UK.
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
63g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: Cup
|Energy (kJ)
|296
|927
|Energy (kcal)
|70
|219
|Fat (g)
|0.7
|2.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14
|44
|of which sugars (g)
|1.0
|3.1
|Fibre (g)
|0.5
|1.6
|Protein (g)
|1.7
|5.3
|Salt (g)
|0.78
|2.44
Safety information
CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT! Do not put lid back on after preparation. Not suitable to microwave.
