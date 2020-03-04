By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Chilli Chicken Noodle Cup 63G

image 1 of Itsu Chilli Chicken Noodle Cup 63G
Product Description

  • Gluten free rice noodles with a chilli and chicken flavoured miso based broth and a sachet of dried spring onion
  • Yoshihiro and his broths...
  • Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light & convenient lunch.
  • Yoshihiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
  • He avoids chemicals & shortcuts & so created rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy; it's a first!
  • 313g when prepared
  • Eat beautiful
  • 219 kcal 927 kJ per cup
  • Authentic broths: direct from Japan
  • Gluten free
  • Low in fat
  • Low in sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 63G
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (36%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Chilli Pepper (0.3%), Celery Powder, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Soya
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • [For a fuller flavour, leave to rest for an extra 5 minutes]

Number of uses

This cup contains 1 serving

Warnings

  CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT!
  Do not put lid back on after preparation.
  Not suitable to microwave.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,
  • UK.
  • www.itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

63g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per: 100gas prepared per: Cup
Energy (kJ)296927
Energy (kcal)70219
Fat (g)0.72.2
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)1444
of which sugars (g)1.03.1
Fibre (g)0.51.6
Protein (g)1.75.3
Salt (g)0.782.44
This cup contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT! Do not put lid back on after preparation. Not suitable to microwave.

