Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo 680Ml

Excellent!
I’ve used this for years now. Keeps my hair clean but doesn’t weigh it down like cream shampoos would. Lovely scent and good foam. Highly recommend.
Great!
This was a really nice product it worked great on my hair and the aftermath was great I really recommend it!
Excellent!
I always get compliments on how my hair smells after using this shampoo. My scalp is sensitive and I never have issues.
Great!
Excellent product which leaves hair softer than soft
Excellent!
I love this product, it really put the shine back into my hair
Excellent!
I LOVE this condition. It not only made my hair soft. But also made my hair shine and smell amazing!!!
Average!
I dont like smell of it... it remember me some farmaci smell...
Glossy hair, lovely scent!
I tried a sample of this product and was instantly taken by it because it smelled so lovely, I like that the scent lasted all day on my hair and it left my hair clean and glossy. It's a nice product.
Great!
Herbal essences is amazing. Would highly recommend to anyone
Zesty freshness
Herbal Essence has never let me down with their products and this is right up there with the rest, it smells so nice, zesty fresh and the scent stays with you throughout the day. It's a large size bottle so lasts a while, it rinsed and larthers well, and keeps hairshing and clean.