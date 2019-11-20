By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo 680Ml

4.5(134)Write a review
£ 5.50
£0.81/100ml

Product Description

  • Herbal Essences
  • Turn the spotlight on for normal hair, don't just clean up your act, Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo will make you shine like a star! This nature inspired cleaning formula will let your beauty shine through while leaving your hair with a refreshing citrus scent. For better results use with Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Condtioner.
  • Radiant hair with natural glow
  • Shine shampoo for normal hair with refreshing citrus scent
  • Enjoy bright Citrus essences
  • Infused Fragrances Nature Inspired
  • Parabens, Silicones, Gluten, Paraffin free
  • pH balanced
  • Colour treated hair safe
  • Pack size: 680ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Pearl Extract, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 42090

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply generously, lather, then rinse. Follow with Herbal Essences Conditioner.

Name and address

  • 15

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

680 ℮

134 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve used this for years now. Keeps my hair clean but doesn’t weigh it down like cream shampoos would. Lovely scent and good foam. Highly recommend.

Great!

4 stars

This was a really nice product it worked great on my hair and the aftermath was great I really recommend it!

Excellent!

5 stars

I always get compliments on how my hair smells after using this shampoo. My scalp is sensitive and I never have issues.

Great!

4 stars

Excellent product which leaves hair softer than soft

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product, it really put the shine back into my hair

Excellent!

5 stars

I LOVE this condition. It not only made my hair soft. But also made my hair shine and smell amazing!!!

Average!

2 stars

I dont like smell of it... it remember me some farmaci smell...

Glossy hair, lovely scent!

5 stars

I tried a sample of this product and was instantly taken by it because it smelled so lovely, I like that the scent lasted all day on my hair and it left my hair clean and glossy. It's a nice product.

Great!

4 stars

Herbal essences is amazing. Would highly recommend to anyone

Zesty freshness

5 stars

Herbal Essence has never let me down with their products and this is right up there with the rest, it smells so nice, zesty fresh and the scent stays with you throughout the day. It's a large size bottle so lasts a while, it rinsed and larthers well, and keeps hairshing and clean.

1-10 of 134 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

