Kettle & Apple Slices Norfolk Pork Sausage 100G

Kettle & Apple Slices Norfolk Pork Sausage 100G
£ 1.12
£1.12/100g

Offer

The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!,Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy617 kJ 148 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ / 492 kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Pork Flavoured Seasoning and Dried Apple.
  • #realfoodrealpleasure
  • Using British potatoes, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
  • *where supply allows
  • At KETTLE® Chips we believe in the pleasure of things done properly. Since our inception over 30 years ago, our seasonings have been developed by a chef, using only real food ingredients & hand cooked in small batches. The result is our range of crisps and a treat worth sharing.
  • Our delicious potato chips perfectly paired with slices of sweet apple
  • Seasoned with smoky Norfolk pork sausage
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • Hand cooked British potatoes
  • Hand cooked in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time
  • Seasoned using real food ingredients
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten - free
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dried Apple (23%), Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Onions, Ground Spices (Coriander, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Mace, Nutmeg, Cayenne, Ginger), Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Smoked Salt, Cooked Norfolk Pork Powder, Natural Flavouring, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts (White Pepper, Capsicum, Coriander), Parsley Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2057 kJ / 492 kcal
Fat 25.5g
of which Saturates 2.8g
Carbohydrate 57.1g
of which Sugars 10.4g
Fibre 4.4g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Way more sat fat

3 stars

Nice taste but not 0.8g saturated fat per 100 it's actually 2.8g per 100g.

