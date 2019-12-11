Kettle & Apple Slices Norfolk Pork Sausage 100G

Way more sat fat
Nice taste but not 0.8g saturated fat per 100 it's actually 2.8g per 100g.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057 kJ / 492 kcal
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dried Apple (23%), Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Onions, Ground Spices (Coriander, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Mace, Nutmeg, Cayenne, Ginger), Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Smoked Salt, Cooked Norfolk Pork Powder, Natural Flavouring, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts (White Pepper, Capsicum, Coriander), Parsley Extract
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Made in the UK
This pack contains approx. 3 servings of 30g
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2057 kJ / 492 kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|57.1g
|of which Sugars
|10.4g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
