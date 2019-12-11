Kettle & Beetroot Slices Goat Cheese & Caramelised Onion 100G
- Energy644 kJ 155 kcal8%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2146 kJ / 515 kcal
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Goats' Cheese and Caramelised Onion Flavour Seasoning and Beetroot Chips.
- #realfoodrealpleasure
- Using British potatoes, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
- *where supply allows
- At KETTLE® Chips we believe in the pleasure of things done properly. Since our inception over 30 years ago, our seasonings have been developed by a chef, using only real food ingredients & hand cooked in small batches. The result is our range of crisps and a treat worth sharing.
- Our delicious potato chips perfectly paired with slices of beetroot
- Seasoned with goats' cheese & caramelised onion
- Hand cooked British potatoes
- We're all about real food ingredients
- Hand cooked in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time
- Seasoned using real food ingredients
- Deliciously tasty & gluten - free
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot (23%), Dried Goats' Cheese (Milk), Dried Cheese (Milk), Dried Onions, Dried Balsamic Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Buttermilk, Acid: Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Colour: Paprika Extract, Natural Flavouring
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Made in the UK
This pack contains approx. 3 servings of 30g
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2146 kJ / 515 kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|of which Sugars
|7.4g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
