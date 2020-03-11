Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
I think Herbal should be well known for the amazing fragrance and smoothness in their shampoos. The hair feels lighter everytime I use it. Great value and quality
Excellent!
I have always been a big fan of herbal essences, I don’t think there has ever been one product that I have not been satisfied with, this shampoo bowers was perfect! Totally love the scent, and left my hair feeling and looking amazing. Gives a fabulous lather during washing and leaves it looking and feeling noticeably clean and fresh. I would highly recommend this product.
Excellent!
Herbal essences is lovely and makes your hair so soft
Excellent!
Try it not long ago,and wow,what a difference to my hair highly recommend this product
Excellent!
My hair is coloured and after the first use of this shampoo ( and conditioner) it has left it feeling so soft. I use hair straighteners 2 to 3 times a week so you can imagine how bad my hair is! Smells incredible, it doesn’t need to be on the hair for ages to make a difference. The smells is incredible and it’s reasonably priced! I would defo recommend using this if you are after soft silky hair.
Excellent!
One of my favourite as shampoos. It literally have saved my damaged hair as it is very moisturising. Love the smell and will definitely buy again.
Excellent!
Lovely shampoo left hair really soft would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Would recommend, Scent is lovely, leaves my hair soft and clean, especially when used with the conditioner
Excellent!
Great for hair, leaving it soft and the smell stays for a long time too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Love this shampoo the smell alone makes it a firm favourite in our house, even my expensive brand loving teenager is happy with it. Must try for any household.