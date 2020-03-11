By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Shampoo 400Ml

5(116)Write a review
image 1 of Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Shampoo 400Ml
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Manuka Honey is a 90% natural origin* shampoo, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Shampoo has 0% parabens, colourants, silicones, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Bourbon & Manuka Honey Shampoo helps deeply repair your hair
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Trihydroxystearin, Benzyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Histidine, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Bourbon Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil, Mel Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

116 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I think Herbal should be well known for the amazing fragrance and smoothness in their shampoos. The hair feels lighter everytime I use it. Great value and quality

Excellent!

5 stars

I have always been a big fan of herbal essences, I don’t think there has ever been one product that I have not been satisfied with, this shampoo bowers was perfect! Totally love the scent, and left my hair feeling and looking amazing. Gives a fabulous lather during washing and leaves it looking and feeling noticeably clean and fresh. I would highly recommend this product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Herbal essences is lovely and makes your hair so soft

Excellent!

5 stars

Try it not long ago,and wow,what a difference to my hair highly recommend this product

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is coloured and after the first use of this shampoo ( and conditioner) it has left it feeling so soft. I use hair straighteners 2 to 3 times a week so you can imagine how bad my hair is! Smells incredible, it doesn’t need to be on the hair for ages to make a difference. The smells is incredible and it’s reasonably priced! I would defo recommend using this if you are after soft silky hair.

Excellent!

5 stars

One of my favourite as shampoos. It literally have saved my damaged hair as it is very moisturising. Love the smell and will definitely buy again.

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely shampoo left hair really soft would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Would recommend, Scent is lovely, leaves my hair soft and clean, especially when used with the conditioner

Excellent!

5 stars

Great for hair, leaving it soft and the smell stays for a long time too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this shampoo the smell alone makes it a firm favourite in our house, even my expensive brand loving teenager is happy with it. Must try for any household.

1-10 of 116 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Conditioner 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Oil Conditioner 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Coconut Milk Conditioner 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Argan Shampoo 400Ml

£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here