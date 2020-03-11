Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Conditioner 400Ml

Excellent!
This conditioner left my hair feeling soft and smelling lovely . It is easy to put on and smells appositely lovely . Will defo buy again !
Leaves hair soft, shiney, managable and healthy and full of body.
Love the shine on my hair after using. lovely soft hair. Good for holiday break in sunshine..
Hebal essence is lovely and makes your hair so soft
My new favourite! Smells fantastic, all the girls ask me what conditioner I use! Leaves my curly hair soft and tangle free. Can’t recommend enough!
My hair is coloured after the first use of this conditioner (and shampoo) it has left it feeling so soft, It is vegan friendly which is great! It smells incredible, and it doesn’t need to be on the hair for to long to make a difference. It is reasonable priced so your not breaking the bank :) it has left my hair silky smelling so nice. As high street brand I highly recommend it if your looking for a change!
This conditioner smells amazing and leaves my hair feeling so silky. It is a good price and you only need a small amount so lasts well
Scent is wonderful, leaves my hair soft and shiny. Big bottle, alsts a long time
My hair loves this product after washing let my hair vrey soft and strong
One of the best conditioner ever. Got a great scent and texture. My hair are looking perfect after treatment. I would recommend to everyone!.