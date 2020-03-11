By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Manuka Honey Conditioner 400Ml

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Manuka Honey is a 90% natural origin* conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Conditioner has 0% parabens, colourants, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Bourbon & Manuka Honey Conditioner helps deeply repair your hair
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Benzyl Salicylate, Histidine, Citric Acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Bourbon Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil, Mel Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

This conditioner left my hair feeling soft and smelling lovely . It is easy to put on and smells appositely lovely . Will defo buy again !

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves hair soft, shiney, managable and healthy and full of body.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the shine on my hair after using. lovely soft hair. Good for holiday break in sunshine..

Excellent!

5 stars

Hebal essence is lovely and makes your hair so soft

Excellent!

5 stars

My new favourite! Smells fantastic, all the girls ask me what conditioner I use! Leaves my curly hair soft and tangle free. Can’t recommend enough!

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is coloured after the first use of this conditioner (and shampoo) it has left it feeling so soft, It is vegan friendly which is great! It smells incredible, and it doesn’t need to be on the hair for to long to make a difference. It is reasonable priced so your not breaking the bank :) it has left my hair silky smelling so nice. As high street brand I highly recommend it if your looking for a change!

Excellent!

5 stars

This conditioner smells amazing and leaves my hair feeling so silky. It is a good price and you only need a small amount so lasts well

Excellent!

5 stars

Scent is wonderful, leaves my hair soft and shiny. Big bottle, alsts a long time

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair loves this product after washing let my hair vrey soft and strong

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best conditioner ever. Got a great scent and texture. My hair are looking perfect after treatment. I would recommend to everyone!.

1-10 of 223 reviews

