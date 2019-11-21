Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 270Ml

Excellent!
Always use pantene conditioner as my hair smells amazing after washing much stromger than other brands.My hair is also silky smooth.
Have always loved pantene my hair smells amazing after washing much more than other brands i have tried?
Before I used this shampoo my hair used to look so dry and dull and it used to fall out so much since using pantene my hair is growing and it isn't as static or as fly away as it used to be and it's also starting to grow I love pantene I also use the conditioner and hairspray as it's the best brand around
Started using this after taking my hair extensions out and already can feel a massive improvement in my hair
I love the smell of this conditioner and I think it suited my hair well, the only downside is it's so thick so it can be hard to get out of the bottle which is a bit annoying!
Made my hair look shamazing will definitely recommend this product to everyone makes my hair colour look more vibrant 10/10
I love pantene have used the range for long as I can remember. I have dyed my hair for a lot of years this always keep my locks looking healthy leaves my hair shiny and strong defintley recommend if you're looking for strong healthy hair.
It's brilliant, I have really curly hair but I can brush it so easily after I've used this
I tried many brand a lot more expensive and never my hair felt soft and restored after only one use of pantene repair and protect.Nice scent too.
I love this shampoo. I heat treat and colour my hair and this really helps repair the damage that causes. Also love the smell.