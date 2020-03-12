By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Classic Clean Shampoo 270Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Classic Clean Shampoo 270Ml
£ 1.50
£0.56/100ml

Offer

  • Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean shampoo gently cleanses, while fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen it, leaving it beautifully healthy looking.
  • Shampoo for normal to mixed hair
  • Provides balanced nourishment for normal to mixed hair
  • Brings out healthy-looking shine
  • Leaves hair free-flowing and easy to manage
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Polyquaternium-6, Trihydroxystearin, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Create lather 2. Rinse out well 3. Apply conditioner

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I try different brands of hair care now and then, but I always come back to Pantene Classic Clean. It makes my hair feel fresh, lightweight and really clean. It’s really easy to style after washing too. I love it.

I like it!

4 stars

i believe this is one of the top shampoos I ever used. Smells great

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this shampoo. I saw this on offer in my local supermarket and decided to try it. I need to wash my hair daily as they get greasy easily. This shampoo is perfect, rich consistence and leaves my hair smooth, shiny and easy to brush. I prefeer 3 in 1 shampoos which saves me time. Definetely not switching from this brand...

Ghastly shampoo

1 stars

I have never been keen on Pantene products as they are vastly overpriced. This product has given both my husband and me scalp problems which neither of us have experienced before.

Excellent!

5 stars

With Pantene Pro-V you cannot do anything wrong. It leaves your hair repaired within few washes. Using one 3 in 1 Shampoo Conditioner and Treatment bottle instead of 3 it’s epic.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product and lovely scent. Reasonably priced and leaves your hair manageable.

Great!

4 stars

Another good shampoo from pantene the 3in1 is great save you so much time while washing your hair. This is good if you have oily hair it really cleans your and smells great.

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely shampoo leave the hair smooth and shine after wash

Excellent!

5 stars

Well worth the money! Makes you’re hair feel beautiful!

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells so lovely. zmy hair feels so fresh. Im delighted with this product

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pantene Classic Clean Conditioner 270Ml

£ 1.50
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Pantene Smooth & Sleek Conditioner 270Ml

£ 1.50
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Pantene Repair & Protect Conditioner 270Ml

£ 1.50
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here