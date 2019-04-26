Pantene Superfood Shampoo 500Ml

Excellent!
Fantastic. Hair is looking healthy and shiny. Smells gorgeous and only need to use a little as it lathers really well
Great product! The Pantene Superfood products are one of my favourites now as they leave my hair smooth and hydrated!
This is gorgeous. It leaves my hair feeling soft and sleek and smelling so fresh and clean. It's a winner
This shampoo left my hair feeling very soft and manageable.
Pantene keeps my hair in great condition. I also feel it’s good value, and would recommend to my friends. A great product at a great price. And keeps my hair in tip top condition.
I have short hair trying to grow it,so I am going to buy this,looks brilliant and pantene great make
it leaves hair soft, clean and shiny, is reasonably priced and smells great
Nice Shampoo
My family love this shampoo, it leaves hair soft, clean and shiny, is reasonably priced and smells great,
Lovely scented shampoo
This superfood shampoo from pantene is lovely, lathers and rinses well and leaves hair clean and fresh. Smells divine too
Keeps hair smooth Keeps hair smooth Keeps hair look good