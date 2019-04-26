Pantene Superfood Shampoo 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Pantene Pro-V Superfood shampoo gently cleanses, while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients. The blend of Pro-V, anti-oxidants, and lipids transforms weak, thin hair into stronger*, fuller-looking** hair from the root. Pro-V Blend: Helps restore hair’s strength* and instantly reverses signs of damage. Anti-oxidants: Protect hair from free radicals to help protect from breakage. Lipids: Replenish to help maintain structural integrity of hair. (*strength against styling damage / **vs unwashed hair).
  • Shampoo for weak and thin hair, with Pro-V Blend, Anti-Oxidants and Lipids
  • Pro-V Blend helps restore hair’s strength* and instantly reverses signs of damage (*strength against styling damage)
  • Anti-oxidants protect hair from free radicals to help protect from breakage
  • Lipids replenish to help maintain structural integrity of hair
  • Pack size: 500ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Trihydroxystearin, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

  • Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic. Hair is looking healthy and shiny. Smells gorgeous and only need to use a little as it lathers really well

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product! The Pantene Superfood products are one of my favourites now as they leave my hair smooth and hydrated!

Excellent!

5 stars

This is gorgeous. It leaves my hair feeling soft and sleek and smelling so fresh and clean. It's a winner

Excellent!

5 stars

This shampoo left my hair feeling very soft and manageable.

Excellent!

5 stars

Pantene keeps my hair in great condition. I also feel it’s good value, and would recommend to my friends. A great product at a great price. And keeps my hair in tip top condition.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have short hair trying to grow it,so I am going to buy this,looks brilliant and pantene great make

Excellent!

5 stars

it leaves hair soft, clean and shiny, is reasonably priced and smells great

Nice Shampoo

5 stars

My family love this shampoo, it leaves hair soft, clean and shiny, is reasonably priced and smells great,

Lovely scented shampoo

5 stars

This superfood shampoo from pantene is lovely, lathers and rinses well and leaves hair clean and fresh. Smells divine too

Excellent!

5 stars

Keeps hair smooth Keeps hair smooth Keeps hair look good

