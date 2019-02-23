Tesco Sweet Potato Falafel Bites 147G
- Energy315kJ 75kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Falafels made with chickpeas, sweet potato, carrot, sultanas and spices.
- INSPIRED BY MOROCCO Sweet potato, carrot and fruity sultanas with a hint of cumin.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 147g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultana, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt], Dried Potato, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Eat hot or cold.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
147g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack
|Energy
|875kJ / 209kcal
|315kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.7g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
