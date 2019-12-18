Tesco Finest Slice Chicken Liver Parfait 170G
- Energy476kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
A smooth chicken liver parfait with a shallot and port chutney topping.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco finest* Chicken Liver Parfait with a Shallot & Port Chutney A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of cognac and a chutney topping.
- A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of cognac and a chutney topping
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of Cognac and a chutney topping
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (37%), Shallot and Port Chutney (12%) [Water, Roast Shallots (Shallot, Sunflower Oil), Brown Sugar, Ruby Port, Pork Gelatine, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Colour (Plain Caramel), Black Pepper], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat (7%), Tapioca Starch, Cognac (3%), White Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Ascorbic Acid, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack
|Energy
|1107kJ / 267kcal
|476kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.1g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
