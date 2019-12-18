By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Slice Chicken Liver Parfait 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Slice Chicken Liver Parfait 170G
£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (43g)
  • Energy476kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth chicken liver parfait with a shallot and port chutney topping.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Chicken Liver Parfait with a Shallot & Port Chutney A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of cognac and a chutney topping.
  • A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of cognac and a chutney topping
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A smooth chicken liver parfait with hints of Cognac and a chutney topping
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (37%), Shallot and Port Chutney (12%) [Water, Roast Shallots (Shallot, Sunflower Oil), Brown Sugar, Ruby Port, Pork Gelatine, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectin), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Colour (Plain Caramel), Black Pepper], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat (7%), Tapioca Starch, Cognac (3%), White Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Ascorbic Acid, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy1107kJ / 267kcal476kJ / 115kcal
Fat21.4g9.2g
Saturates10.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate10.2g4.4g
Sugars2.5g1.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein8.1g3.5g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest Ardennes Mushroom Pate 170G

£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here