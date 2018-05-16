Tesco Finest 4 Roast Chicken Slices 125g

- Energy171kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and roasted chicken breast slices.
- Cooked in chicken stock for succulence. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British meat, our tender chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt before being topped with chicken stock and roasted.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (31g)
|Energy
|552kJ / 131kcal
|171kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|27.1g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
