Tesco Finest 4 Roast Chicken Slices 125g

£ 3.00
£2.40/100g
One slice
  • Energy171kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted chicken breast slices.
  • Cooked in chicken stock for succulence. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British meat, our tender chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt before being topped with chicken stock and roasted.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (31g)
Energy552kJ / 131kcal171kJ / 40kcal
Fat2.3g0.7g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein27.1g8.4g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

