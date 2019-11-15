Tesco Free From 4 White Tortilla Wraps

Not a good texture
It has a weird texture and aftertaste. Didnt like this free from wrap compared to other brands.
The best gluten free wraps I’ve tried. Soft & not
No flavour, taste was awful and bland.
These taste absolutely awful. No flavour at all, just awful.
Best wrap I've tasted
Greatest gf wraps so far
Best gf wraps I have tried so far. They don't break up as you roll them around food like 2 other well known brands we probably can't mention in reviews. Heated 1 in microwave for 30 sec and then made a fried egg cheese ketchup wrap for breakfast.
The best
I love these! Best wraps since becoming a coeliac!! ❤️