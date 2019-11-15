By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 4 White Tortilla Wraps

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Free From 4 White Tortilla Wraps
One wrap
  • Energy354kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Plain gluten free tortilla wraps.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Wheat, milk, egg & gluten free
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Sorghum, Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Thickeners (Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Buckwheat Flour, Millet Flour, Teff Flour, Pea Protein, Potato Fibre, Yeast, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Salt, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Fermented Maize Starch, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, best used within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: Medium 20 secs
Pre-heat a dry frying pan.
Place one tortilla into the pan.
Turn once.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6 mins
Wrap all the tortillas in aluminium foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Warm the gluten free wraps in a microwave, dry frying pan or oven as instructed. Keep covered until ready to use. Take a wrap, spoon over the salsa and your cooked ingredients. Roll the wrap up and enjoy.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place.
  • Not suitable for heating from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

4 x Tortilla Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne wrap (40g)
Energy885kJ / 211kcal354kJ / 84kcal
Fat4.4g1.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate31.0g12.4g
Sugars2.6g1.0g
Fibre15.3g6.1g
Protein4.3g1.7g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a good texture

2 stars

It has a weird texture and aftertaste. Didnt like this free from wrap compared to other brands.

The best gluten free wraps I’ve tried. Soft & not

5 stars

The best gluten free wraps I’ve tried. Soft & not tough

No flavour, taste was awful and bland.

1 stars

These taste absolutely awful. No flavour at all, just awful.

Best wrap I've tasted

5 stars

Best wrap I've tasted

Greatest gf wraps so far

5 stars

Best gf wraps I have tried so far. They don't break up as you roll them around food like 2 other well known brands we probably can't mention in reviews. Heated 1 in microwave for 30 sec and then made a fried egg cheese ketchup wrap for breakfast.

The best

5 stars

I love these! Best wraps since becoming a coeliac!! ❤️

